Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Trading 1% Higher

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $7.22, 2,287,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,844,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

The stock has a market cap of $664.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.25%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.56%.

In other news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $73,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

