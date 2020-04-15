First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Up 5.1%

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.43, 301,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,774,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 519,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,673,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NEWTEK Business Services Trading Up 1.9%
NEWTEK Business Services Trading Up 1.9%
Quad/Graphics Trading Up 5.6%
Quad/Graphics Trading Up 5.6%
Newmont Goldcorp Stock Price Up 4.7%
Newmont Goldcorp Stock Price Up 4.7%
Selecta Biosciences Stock Price Up 17.6%
Selecta Biosciences Stock Price Up 17.6%
Quotient Trading 6.8% Higher
Quotient Trading 6.8% Higher
USA Compression Partners Trading 11.5% Higher
USA Compression Partners Trading 11.5% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report