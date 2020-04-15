First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.43, 301,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,774,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 519,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,673,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

