Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Shares Up 1.7%

Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.41, 733 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 117,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SACH. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 146.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 164,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 73,155 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

