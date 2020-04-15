Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Trading 2.2% Higher

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.81, 29,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 981,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $861.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 1,794,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,920,156 in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,863,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after purchasing an additional 868,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,498,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,150,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 409,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.