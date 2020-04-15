Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) traded up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.98, 1,068,673 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,473,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,939,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,596 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,165,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 509,146 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

