Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32, 40,523 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,149,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $17.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $357.62 million for the quarter. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pacific Ethanol by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,772,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 250,869 shares in the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

