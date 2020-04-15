Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Shares Up 0%

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) traded up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75, 7,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 581,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $111.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 34,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $42,824.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 391,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,870.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zant Kenny Van bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 365,000 shares of company stock worth $348,800 and have sold 87,858 shares worth $108,134. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSLT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Castlight Health by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

