Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.75, approximately 4,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 157,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

EPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 2,962.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

