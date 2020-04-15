Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Trading 0.8% Higher

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.99 and last traded at $108.81, 50,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,358,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.92.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 129,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $19,807,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $587,406.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,185 shares of company stock worth $62,973,706 over the last three months. 19.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,545 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after purchasing an additional 236,935 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 940,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,755 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Alteryx by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 656,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,665,000 after purchasing an additional 42,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

