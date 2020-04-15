Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Trading 2.7% Higher

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.44, 17,801 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 163,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

OMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 9.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

