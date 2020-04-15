Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Trading Up 0.3%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares were up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.77, approximately 530,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 950,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of research firms have commented on CRBP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $440.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 227.79% and a negative net margin of 197.69%. Analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Barbara White acquired 15,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $59,614.92. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

