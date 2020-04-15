Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading 2.4% Higher

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $8.99, 3,703,595 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 4,514,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

FRO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DNB Markets cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.86 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.18%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Frontline by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 543,125 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $4,417,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $5,411,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

