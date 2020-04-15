Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Up 6.2%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.57, approximately 106,559 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,002,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $387.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1,223.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,492,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,709 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 216,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.