Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allergan by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,019,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,637,000 after buying an additional 1,345,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,495,000 after purchasing an additional 164,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth about $747,888,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,001,000 after buying an additional 149,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

Shares of AGN opened at $186.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.71 and its 200-day moving average is $183.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

