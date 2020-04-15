Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Raised by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AON were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $186.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.12. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $265.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.10.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

