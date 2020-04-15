Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 251 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Savior LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS opened at $101.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average is $110.53. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

