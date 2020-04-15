Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $143.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.36 and a 200-day moving average of $162.22. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,452 shares of company stock worth $2,194,854. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

