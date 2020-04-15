Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 906 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 125,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 34,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2,120.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 55,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $242.38 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.27.

In related news, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

