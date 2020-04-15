Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,169 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Splunk by 645.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $132.92 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPLK. Mizuho raised their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $426,440.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,755,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $700,590.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,775,029.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,556,224. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

