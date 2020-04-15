Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 15,100 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after buying an additional 250,950 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,544,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 51.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 17.79%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

