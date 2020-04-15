Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 5,514 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 86,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 63,342 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 163,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 52,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.1% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

