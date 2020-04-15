Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $20,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. AXA acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 282,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 76,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,294,453.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,402. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESPR. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

ESPR opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $978.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 65.49%. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9819999999.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

