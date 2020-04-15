HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $20,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.64%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

