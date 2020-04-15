Geode Capital Management LLC Has $21.23 Million Stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,736 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of Boise Cascade worth $21,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,604,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,219,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 424,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 64,043 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 222,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 156,854 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE:BCC opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade Co has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

