Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 17,073 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.78% of Encore Wire worth $21,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1,609.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 536.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $302.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

