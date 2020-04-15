Geode Capital Management LLC Has $21.55 Million Stock Holdings in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of SVMK worth $21,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverstone Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,727,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SVMK by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 30,020 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVMK alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SVMK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,010,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Benjamin C. Spero sold 45,000 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $804,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 391,320 shares of company stock worth $8,035,468 in the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVMK opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. SVMK Inc has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $84.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.83 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.