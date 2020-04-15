Geode Capital Management LLC Has $21.72 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $21,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 949.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.35. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 117.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

