Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of National General worth $23,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGHC. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National General by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in National General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in National General by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of National General in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of National General by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NGHC opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. National General Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. National General had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGHC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National General in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National General from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

