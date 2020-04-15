Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,577 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of NIC worth $22,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of NIC by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 597,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,337 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of NIC by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on EGOV shares. ValuEngine raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

