T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.18.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.12. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.