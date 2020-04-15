Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $10.75 Million Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $8,530,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.20. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.57.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

