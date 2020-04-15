Geode Capital Management LLC Has $22.83 Million Position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Pra Group worth $22,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Pra Group during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Pra Group during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Pra Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRAA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.49. Pra Group Inc has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $39.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $269.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pra Group Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

