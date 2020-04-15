First Bank & Trust Sells 641 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.1% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $287.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,195.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.93.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

