First Bank & Trust Has $144,000 Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 115.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 10,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.39, for a total transaction of $1,880,024.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 271,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,998,974.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.12, for a total value of $323,118.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,313 shares in the company, valued at $17,806,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,908 shares of company stock valued at $39,715,885. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $183.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $193.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.28 and a 200-day moving average of $165.60.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

