Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

WAC opened at €11.27 ($13.10) on Tuesday. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €7.80 ($9.07) and a fifty-two week high of €25.58 ($29.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $802.40 million and a P/E ratio of 8.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.57 and a 200-day moving average of €14.51.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

