Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €214.00 ($248.84) target price on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Independent Research set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €223.27 ($259.61).

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA:ALV opened at €164.52 ($191.30) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($240.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €164.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €205.58.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.