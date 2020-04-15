Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €33.65 ($39.13).

FRA DPW opened at €25.64 ($29.81) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.66. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

