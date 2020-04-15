Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €29.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.03 ($27.94).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €21.73 ($25.27) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.22. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

