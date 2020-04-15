Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €29.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Warburg Research set a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.03 ($27.94).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €21.73 ($25.27) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.22. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

See Also: Market Perform

Analyst Recommendations for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wacker Neuson Given a €22.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts
Wacker Neuson Given a €22.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts
Allianz Given a €200.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets
Allianz Given a €200.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets
Deutsche Post Given a €42.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
Deutsche Post Given a €42.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
Evonik Industries Given a €29.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts
Evonik Industries Given a €29.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts
Admiral Group Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt
Admiral Group Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt
Chemring Group Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt
Chemring Group Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report