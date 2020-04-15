Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADM. HSBC raised their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Investec downgraded Admiral Group to an add rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 1,881 ($24.74) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,356 ($30.99) to GBX 2,376 ($31.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,178.25 ($28.65).

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,150 ($28.28) on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,402 ($31.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,158.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,173.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a GBX 77 ($1.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $63.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Annette Court purchased 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

