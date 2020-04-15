Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADM. HSBC raised their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Investec downgraded Admiral Group to an add rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 1,881 ($24.74) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,356 ($30.99) to GBX 2,376 ($31.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,178.25 ($28.65).

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,150 ($28.28) on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,402 ($31.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,158.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,173.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a GBX 77 ($1.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $63.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Annette Court purchased 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Analyst Recommendations for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wacker Neuson Given a €22.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts
Wacker Neuson Given a €22.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts
Allianz Given a €200.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets
Allianz Given a €200.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets
Deutsche Post Given a €42.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
Deutsche Post Given a €42.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
Evonik Industries Given a €29.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts
Evonik Industries Given a €29.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts
Admiral Group Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt
Admiral Group Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt
Chemring Group Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt
Chemring Group Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report