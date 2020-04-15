Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Chemring Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

Shares of CHG opened at GBX 199 ($2.62) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 210.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 222.59. Chemring Group has a 12 month low of GBX 137 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 367.75 ($4.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $579.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84.

In other news, insider Sarah Ellard sold 29,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.51), for a total transaction of £77,915.94 ($102,494.00).

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.