Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON:CBOX opened at GBX 122 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 135.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 158.57. Cake Box has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 million and a P/E ratio of 14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
About Cake Box
Read More: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.