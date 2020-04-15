Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:CBOX opened at GBX 122 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 135.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 158.57. Cake Box has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 million and a P/E ratio of 14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of confectionery and property holding activities in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

