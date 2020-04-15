Investors Buy Large Volume of E*TRADE Financial Call Options (NASDAQ:ETFC)

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,963 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 725% compared to the average volume of 238 call options.

In other news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ETFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.73.

Shares of ETFC stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.19. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

