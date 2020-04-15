Adverum Biotechnologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 689 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,130% compared to the average daily volume of 56 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on ADVM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

ADVM opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.06. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $899.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.18.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). On average, equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $401,979.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Paul Scopa bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $157,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $557,429 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,014,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

