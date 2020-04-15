Investors Buy Large Volume of ZIX Call Options (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 815 call options on the company. This is an increase of 749% compared to the average volume of 96 call options.

In related news, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $242,726.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $424,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ZIX by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 78,133 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ZIX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in ZIX by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 81,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.64 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. Research analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on ZIX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.65.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

