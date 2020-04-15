Diageo (LON:DGE) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a GBX 2,950 ($38.81) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,150 ($41.44) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,870 ($37.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,935.63 ($38.62).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,621 ($34.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,596.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,023.19. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a one year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a GBX 27.41 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,633 ($34.64) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.62 ($10,875.59). Insiders purchased a total of 328 shares of company stock worth $867,654 over the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

