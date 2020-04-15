Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Tronox Call Options (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,017 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 825% compared to the average volume of 218 call options.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. Tronox has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.71 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROX. ValuEngine cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

In other news, Director Ilan Kaufthal purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,386.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,718,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,251,000 after buying an additional 620,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after buying an additional 2,113,741 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 10.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after buying an additional 303,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tronox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,253,000 after buying an additional 48,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

