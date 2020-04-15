OneMain Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 575 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 827% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 call options.

OneMain stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. OneMain has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $71,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,039.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,643,519 shares in the company, valued at $81,208,903.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

