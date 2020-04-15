Nucor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,264 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 548% compared to the typical daily volume of 504 put options.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

