FMC Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,097 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,084% compared to the average daily volume of 96 call options.

Shares of FMC opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.38. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.59.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

