Rapid7 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,548 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,464% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPD. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other Rapid7 news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,342,502.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,915 shares of company stock worth $4,403,826. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPD opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.24. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $66.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.